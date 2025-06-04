Dominick Cruz weighs in on ‘greatest bantamweight of all time’ debate

UFC legend Dominick Cruz has given his thoughts on the ongoing bantamweight ‘GOAT’ debate after Jon Anik backed Merab Dvalishvili for that position.

As we know, Dominick Cruz had a pretty up and down career. While he found a lot of success at the elite level, his run was harmed pretty severely as a result of constant injuries. Nowadays, he’s enjoying life in retirement, best known for his work as a commentator and analyst for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Alas, while he hasn’t been at his best for a long time, Dominick Cruz is still seen as one of the greatest bantamweights ever – which is title that some believe should also be held by Merab Dvalishvili.

Ahead of ‘The Machine’ defending his strap against Sean O’Malley this weekend at UFC 316, Dominick Cruz gave his honest thoughts on the debate.

Dominick Cruz’s view on bantamweight GOAT discussion

“I think that Jon Anik knows – he makes media, he knows how to do that,” Cruz told MMA Junkie. “That’s my boy. I love that dude. The fact that there’s even a conversation with me involved, it’s not for me to decide something like that. I’m not saying it’s this level, but as a parallel you’re talking about Lebron (James) and (Michael) Jordan, right?

“You’re never going to convince me ever, ever, no matter what, under any circumstance that Lebron is better than Jordan. To me. But then you got the latter that’s going to say the opposite. I love that there’s even a conversation. If there’s a conversation, then that’s what this thing is about – and you know what? Merab is making it a conversation, too. Good for him.”

“This dude has run through the ladder,” Cruz continued. “This dude has had to fight up and down the ladder exactly the same way that I did. I had to fight my way through the hardest fights in the division, multiple rematches, before I got my shots. I had to earn every scrap, and I see that similarity in Merab’s fights. I tip my hat to him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie