Does Francis Ngannou Regret Leaving the UFC? The Cameroonian Heavyweight Reveals All

Once more, former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to critics who believe he made a mistake parting ways with the UFC.

Ngannou decided not to re-sign with the UFC in 2023 after many of his demands were denied, and the two sides ultimately couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. After his exit, he signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL and also boxed Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

However, the 39-year-old has had just one MMA bout after leaving the UFC.

2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theater in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / 2024PFLPPV)

Earlier this year, Ngannou also parted ways with the PFL. He is now set to return to action on May 16 under the MVP banner. The Predator” will step inside the hexagon on the aforementioned date to lock horns with Philipe Lins on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight card on Netflix.

Does Francis Ngannou Regret Leaving the UFC?

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou opined that leaving the UFC is the “best” decision of his life, and he considers the bold choice to part with the UFC as a part of his legacy:

“It’s the best decision of my life… It’s part of a legacy because I’ve done something that nobody has done before. Nobody could have reached the position I’m in right now before.”

Ngannou added that after leaving the UFC, he got more lucrative options, and now he’s set to be a part of Most Valuable Promotions’ first MMA event and Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast:

“I opened that door, and I did it my own way. I was the first. What do you want me to prove? I went out there being the first to take on two of the best boxers at the moment, and now I’m the first to open the first MMA event on Netflix… If somebody doesn’t understand, then they need no explanation.”

Check out Francis Ngannou’s comments below:

Francis Ngannou responds to critics claiming he made a mistake leaving the UFC:



“It’s the best decision of my life… It’s part of a legacy because I’ve done something that nobody has done before. Nobody could have reached the position I’m in right now before.



I opened that… pic.twitter.com/tZvdSVVl1i — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 24, 2026



Earlier this month, after the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano presser, Francis Ngannou had also weighed in on the same topic, addressing whether his decision to leave the UFC affects his legacy. He had told MMA Junkie:

“Let me tell you what’s legacy. My legacy right now is my kids back home, my family back home getting health care, getting security, being able to put food on the table, and being able to put a roof over their heads. That’s a better legacy. You can have the Muhammad Ali legacy, or whatever you want; if your kid cannot attend school, he has no place in society. If your kid doesn’t have food in his stomach, that legacy doesn’t help you for anything.” “You cannot go to the store, or to the gas station, or to school, and pay the school a fee with legacy. You have to understand that. This is bullsh*t; the promotion feeds fighters and tricks fighters, and they’re all out there ‘fighting for legacy.’ Good for you. Keep the legacy. Give me my pay, what I deserve.”

Check out Francis Ngannou’s comments below: