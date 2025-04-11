Dmitry Menshikov Denies Doping Allegations, Criticizes ONE Championship’s Testing Procedures “ONE Championship is not WADA-compliant.”

Russian kickboxer Dmitry Menshikov has issued a formal response to allegations of doping after ONE Championship suspended him for six months. The suspension follows a positive test for prohibited substances fonturacetam and furosemide, conducted after his February 14 bout against Tengnueng at ONE Friday Fights 97 in Bangkok.

Dmitry Menshikov Responds

ONE Championship announced that Dmitry Menshikov’s samples tested positive for the stimulant fonturacetam and the diuretic furosemide. In a statement released by Team Menshikov, the fighter categorically denied intentional doping. He emphasized that all medications he consumed were prescribed by his doctor and claimed he avoids supplements except for reputable brands.

Statement from Team Menshikov:

“Dmitry categorically denies any intentional use of prohibited substances. He has only taken medications prescribed by his doctor, none of which contained prohibited substances. He is extremely cautious, even trying to limit his use of sports supplements to well-known, reputable brands. However, given the widespread issue of supplement contamination, it is impossible to completely rule out the possibility of unintentional ingestion. Studies and past cases show that contaminated supplements remain a significant problem in anti-doping. The anti-doping program run by ONE Championship is not WADA-compliant. Their policies do not align with the standards set by WADA or any other signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code. The decision in Dmitry’s case applies solely to ONE’s competitions and has no bearing outside of this organization. Due to ONE’s opaque and fundamentally unfair decision-making and appeals process – one that fails to meet the basic principles of a fair hearing – there is no point in challenging their ruling. Their system lacks transparency and credibility, which means an appeal would be futile.”

Dmitry Menshikov expressed shock at the allegations, particularly given his clean record throughout his career. He also highlighted the timing of the suspension, noting it coincided with his public intent to leave ONE Championship due to dissatisfaction with his fight schedule.

Dmitry Menshikov said:

“Throughout my career I have never once failed a doping test nor had allegations of doping levelled against me. In addition to being shocked and saddened by these allegations, I am also struck by the remarkable coincidence of them occurring so soon after my public statements of intent to depart the ONE roster due to their inability to provide me with bouts.”

Menshikov plans to leave ONE Championship following this controversy and focus on future opportunities outside the promotion. Despite his suspension within ONE, he remains eligible to compete elsewhere.

Dmitry Menshikov explained: