Dillon Danis believes he would easily handle Jorge Masvidal if they fought on the streets. The long-time training partner of Conor McGregor is just two fight into his professional MMA career but has already struck up rivalries with many of the biggest stars in the sport.

Danis is currently healing up after undergoing knee surgery back in March but that hasn’t stopped him going after Masvidal. The unbeaten prospect says he would easily beat ‘Gamebred’ in a street fight even with an injured knee.

“Right now, even with my knee like this, if I had to get in a street fight with Masvidal or someone like that, it would be easy. I’m serious. It would [be easy],” Danis said to ESPN. “I’d take his leg off and beat him with it. If me and him met in New York City streets, or Miami, I’ve seen him in Miami he didn’t do anything. He left the club.”

Danis says he and Masvidal have come into contact on two different occasions but the BMF titlist has always left the situation rather than confront their ongoing feud head on.

“Me and Masvidal have a weird past. A couple of times me and him had beef. One time, I’m not going to say the UFC fighter I went on a date with. But, I had to go to the UFC retreat. Me and my friend went because one of the fighters I was going on a date with, this girl she was at the bar there and she called us to go there,” Danis said. “It was funny, Masvidal was there and he was eyeing me down acting like he wanted to fight me. He ended up doing nothing. I literally went into a UFC retreat and I go to the bar and every single UFC fighter was there. Not one said anything, they all were actually very, very nice to me saying I’m the man.

“The other time I saw Masvidal was in a club, I think in Miami. I didn’t even know he was there. I went to my table and they were like Masvidal is there. So I’m like oh whatever. They started bringing a lot of attention to me, they were bringing signs up in the club and he got up and left,” Danis concluded. “Swear on anything. He got up and left and I think he got upset because he is in Miami and I got more love. No one even knew who he was… This was right after he knocked out Ben Askren.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think Dillon Danis could handle Jorge Masvidal in the streets?