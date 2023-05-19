Dillon Danis called out Scott Coker on social media, suggesting the Bellator CEO is the reason why he has been sitting on the sidelines for nearly four years.

Danis’ run under the Bellator banner started off promising with the BJJ specialist securing back-to-back wins against Kyle Walker and Max Humphry. After two-straight first-round submissions, MMA fans were curious to see just how far Dannis could go. Four years later, some fans are still waiting while others have moved on.

Dillon Danis’ last appearance in the cage came at Bellator 222 back in June 2019, but according to the New Jersey native, his lack of competition is the fault of Scott Coker. At least, that’s what Danis is claiming in his latest Twitter post.

“this shit is wack @ScottCoker i’ve offered to fight every card since 2 years ago got texts to back it up,” Danis tweeted.

this shit is wack @ScottCoker i’ve offered to fight every card since 2 years ago got texts to back it up. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 19, 2023

Since his last walk to the Bellator cage, Dillon Danis has only been booked for two fights. The first was expected to be his third appearance for the promotion at Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg. Danis withdrew from the contest due to an injury. Fast forward to 2023, he was scheduled for a boxing match against social media star KSI at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 004 in January. Danis again pulled out of the bout just weeks prior.

Scott Coker is yet to comment on Danis’ accusation, but the Bellator CEO issued somewhat of an ultimatum to the part-time fighter full-time trash-talker during a Bellator 290 media event in February.

“I talked to his management the other day and I keep asking, ‘What do you guys really want to do?'” Coker said of Danis. “I mean, really, it’s up to you guys. We can’t make you come fight, but we also have to have realistic expectations…

“Look, we are a fight company. You wanna fight, come fight. It’s that simple to me. You already have a contract in place, let’s pick a date, pick an opponent and let’s go. Or let’s move on.”

Twitter Users Aren’t Buying Dillon Danis’ Latest Claim

MMA Twitter was quick to call bullsh*t on Dillon Danis’ claim, some even coming from former fans that grew tired of Danis’ incessant trolling on social media, throwing out unrealistic challenges to fighters that would never give him the time of day for money he doesn’t have.

