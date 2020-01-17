Dillon Danis Pulls From Bellator 238

Spread the word!













Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will have to wait a bit longer for Dillon Danis to return to the cage.

Initially, Danis was scheduled to face Kegan Gennrich at Bellator 238 on January 25. However, according to a report from MMA Fighting, confirming an initial report from the Orange County Register, Danis has been forced from the contest with an injury. Danis is a training partner of UFC star Conor McGregor and has gone 3-0 in his MMA career thus far.

He has looked very impressive with his grappling inside the cage. However, his highly-anticipated return will have to wait. The Orange County Register’s report lists another injury for the January 25 card. Khonry Gracie has also been removed from his scheduled fight with Hector Saldana at welterweight.

The event is headlined by the promotional debut of former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who challenges Julia Budd for the promotion’s women’s 145-pound title. You can find the updated card below.

Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

David Pacheco vs. Craig Plaskett

Brandon Bender vs. Gabriel Green

Ricardo Filho vs. Dominic Clark

Tyler Beneke vs. Jarrett Connor

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

What do you think about Danis pulling from his fight with Gennrich at Bellator 238?