Dillon Danis Banned From Logan Paul vs. KSI Fight, Danis Reacts

Dillon Danis was planning on attending the highly-anticipated fight between Logan Paul and KSI this weekend. However, it appears Danis has been banned from the show.

Danis has been gunning for a fight with Logan’s brother, Jake, for some time now. Their social media beef has been making the rounds online, hyping a potential clash. Danis Tweeted out his intention to sit ringside at Paul vs. KSI II as early as this week.

“i will be ringside at the Logan Paul vs KSI fight on saturday night, @jakepaul act accordingly.”

i will be ringside at the Logan Paul vs KSI fight on saturday night, @jakepaul act accordingly. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 5, 2019

But according to journalist Helen Yee, Danis has been banned from the event, and labeled as a “high risk.”

Sources tell me Dillon Danis was supposed to be at the KSI vs Logan Paul fight but is being banned from the arena labeled as a “high risk”. @dillondanis — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 8, 2019

This sparked a reaction from Danis online, who called out promoter Eddie Hearn for banning him, after – as Danis claims – he made the fight between Paul and KSI “relevant”

“i made this logan paul fight relevant, how are you gonna ban me from entering the arena @EddieHearn?”

i made this logan paul fight relevant, how are you gonna ban me from entering the arena @EddieHearn ? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 8, 2019

Danis is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career under the Bellator MMA banner. His superb jiu-jitsu skills have proven dominant inside the cage thus far. Now, Danis is calling for a fight with Jake Paul, and is willing to do it in either MMA or boxing. It remains to be seen if any such contest will ever come to fruition.

What do you think about Danis being banned from Paul vs. KSI?