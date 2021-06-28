Diego Sanchez is in search of a new home after being unceremoniously dropped by the UFC ahead of his retirement fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26.

A situation involving Joshua Fabia and Sanchez’s medical records brought the UFC Hall of Famer’s 16-year stint with the promotion to a slightly premature end.

Since leaving the UFC, Sanchez has parted ways with Fabia who acted as coach and manager for ‘The Nightmare’ for the past few years. Fabia has since levelled several accusations at his former student which include drug misuse and throwing a fight. So far, Sanchez has opted to turn the other cheek rather than directly respond to these allegations.

On Friday, the 39-year-old made an appearance at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference in Miami. Sanchez spoke about BKFC 18 and the possibility of him joining the sport.

“If I ever get into the BKB, yeah, it would be fun,” Sanchez said. “I never really liked the gloves in the UFC anyway. So, I think it’s better. You got to pick your shots. You got to be smarter. We got to probably do a boxing fight first, warm these hands up. We’re going to see. We’re going to keep everything open.”

Sanchez spoke of his great relationship with BKFC president, David Feldman.

“I like Dave, and Dave’s a good man,” Sanchez said. “He flew me out here, and it ain’t the first time he’s flown me out. Dave’s a solid guy, and I appreciate that.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Feldman has often signed high-profile MMA stars to his organisation since it launched in 2018. Paige VanZant, Rachael Ostovich, Hector Lombard, Thiago Alves and Jason Knight are just some of the names currently on board.

