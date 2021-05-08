Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia have slammed Donald Cerrone for suggesting they are homosexual lovers.

Unless you’ve been living on the moon you will have heard Sanchez’s 16-year UFC run came to an end last week.

Joshua Fabia requested all of his fighters’ medical records prompting the UFC to ask Sanchez to confirm he was healthy to compete on May 8. On the advice of his lawyer, Sanchez refused to do so. Soon after he was cut by the UFC and Alex Morono was announced as Cerrone’s new UFC Vegas 26 opponent.

At the UFC Vegas 26 pre-fight presser, Cerrone insisted he was not mad at Sanchez for getting cut by the UFC. The fan favourite believes his former teammate is being led astray by Fabia. Cowboy referred to Fabia as Sanchez’s “new lover”, something which hasn’t sat well with the Ultimate Fighter Season One winner or his coach.

“I’ve now, beyond just trying to bring some awareness to the health of athletes and the governing bodies of which should be protecting athletes, not only from the sport, but from themselves. I guess now we’ve got to bring attention to endorsed, sponsored bigotry,” Fabia told John Gibson.

“I don’t know what kind of human beings thinks it’s cute and funny to say those types of things on press conferences, when people are being exploited for violence and he’s one of them,” Fabia added. “This is just sad. A big issue with me is what is anyone’s sexuality have anything to do with them as a person? Let alone as an athlete in this space. It doesn’t matter. What is this even trying to do here? It is 2021. I don’t know what little corner of the woods you live in but you’re a fake Cowboy. You sacrifice sacred animals. I mean, we live in New Mexico, man. This dude’s over here making jerky out of White Buffalo. I mean, this is as much blasphemy as you can get.

Sanchez then clarified that he and Fabia are not homosexual lovers as Cerrone had suggested ahead of UFC Vegas 26.

“Cowboy on his fight week, he’s going in with Alex Morono,” Sanchez said. “You’ve got a young killer to think about and he’s gonna be throwing low blows, under the belt saying that I got tapped in a sexual way by Joshua. First of all, let me clarify this me and Joshua are not sexual. We are not homosexuals, we are brothers.

‘The Nightmare’ thinks Cerrone should face a penalty for his bigoted comments.

“I have friends,” Sanchez added. “I have homosexual, gay friends. Men and women who are very, very offended by these comments and feel that it’s too much and there should be punishment for it.”

Do you agree with Diego Sanchez? Should Donald Cerrone be punished for suggesting ‘The Nightmare’ is in a homosexual relationship with Joshua Fabia?