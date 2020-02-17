Diego Sanchez Defends Coach Amid Media Backlash

Spread the word!













Diego Sanchez and his coach, Josh Fabia, have faced a lot of criticism coming off of UFC Rio Rancho this past weekend.

Sanchez’s corner audio was released and transcribed from his fight with Michel Pereira this past weekend, and Fabia was giving Sanchez some odd and unorthodox advice in between rounds. There didn’t seem to be any technical advice for Sanchez, who was losing the fight on the scorecards, but more spiritual-type advice.

With that being said, Sanchez went on to win the fight after Pereira nailed him with an illegal shot on the canvas. Sanchez took the disqualification victory and the criticism in the process. Now, the longtime UFC veteran has taken to social media to respond to the backlash his coaching has received. Here’s what he had to say:

“School of Self-Awareness is exactly why I have had a record low damage since he has coached. I guess you are just not aware enough to see the change in my movement?? Probably didn’t notice thee size difference or the age?? But hey maybe your a great coach or trainer. How many thousands have trusted you for their better wellbeing?

“My guy has trained enough to help anyone from me to you my friend. Maybe you could be ok with me being me and making my own decisions. Oh how come you all don’t attack any other coaches for the athletes performance @gregjacksonmma or @jacksonwink_mma never were blamed for my performance but they always got credit for any successes.

“Speak truth. The real question to all you haters is why does @joshuafabiaknowbody bother you…What’s you real problem??? Honestly you guys may need @schoolofselfawareness more than you realize #truth”

Longtime MMA coach Trevor Wittman, who was a part of the UFC Rio Rancho broadcast, was voicing his concern with Sanchez’s cornering throughout the fight. He was amazed that Fabia told him he won the first round, and was also shocked at the lack of technical advice being given in between rounds. Before the illegal knee, all three judged has Pereira up 20-18. It will be interesting to see if Sanchez sticks with his one-man corner moving forward.

What do you think about Sanchez coming to the defense of his coach?