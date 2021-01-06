Diego Sanchez has slipped into the DM’s of James Krause who he wants to fight before retiring from the sport later this year.

Krause who owns and coaches at Glory MMA is not a fan of Joshua Fabia who is currently overseeing the final stage of Sanchez’s fight career. ‘The Nightmare’ intent on defending his coach sent Krause a direct message on Instagram proposing the two fight before he reties.

“Hello James, you’re a smart guy while mat’s smart anyway,” Sanchez wrote. “You talk bad on my mentor? When you don’t know him? He’s actually a really amazing human being! I didn’t want to get all heated and say f*ck you!!! SO I WONT GO THERE it’s cool bro I know you don’t know! I’m gonna retire soon probably May maybe April. Maybe I can show you some of Joshua’s method in the octagon? If it’s not good timing we should train I’ll teach you some new sh*t. Breathe in your blessings.”

Krause shared the message with his fans and indicated he is more than willing to fight Sanchez next.

Sanchez is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against welterweight prospect Jake Matthews. The veteran had been enjoying some good form prior to that defeat. He beat Michel Pereira, Mickey Gall, and Craig White to secure three wins in his last five fights. Sanchez has been looking for an opponent for his retirement fight for some time and has previously called out Dan Hardy, Donald Cerrone, Demian Maia as well as Conor McGregor.

Krause is in even better form winning seven of his last eight fights. His lone loss came up at middleweight on just 24 hours’ notice against Trevin Giles. The two men went to war over three rounds and Krause was controversially on the wrong end of a split decision defeat. He bounced back from the loss last time out when he became the first man to beat Claudio Silva since the Brazilian lost his MMA debut back in 2007.

