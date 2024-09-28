Diego Lopes set to serve as backup to UFC 308 title fight in Abu Dhabi next month

Surging featherweight challenger, Diego Lopes has confirmed he will serve as the official backup fighter to next month’s undisputed title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, UAE — off the back of his impressive win at Noche UFC earlier this month.

Lopes, who managed to scoop the number three rank at featherweight with his unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at the Las Vegas Sphere, added the former title challenger to an impressive run of victories against five fellow featherweight opposition.

And amid links to a potential rematch with former-foe, Movsar Evloev on short-notice, as well as a title-eliminator clash with former champion, Alexander Volkanovski in his next venture to the Octagon — Manaus-born favorite, Lopes has revealed he will serve as the official backup fighter to next month’s UFC 308 championship headliner.

Diego Lopes set to serve as backup fighter for UFC 308

“Officially back up for the fight on October 26th.” Diego Lopes posted on his official X account overnight. “See you in Abu Dhabi.”

🚨 Diego Lopes officially announces that he will be the backup fighter for Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria at #UFC308 on October 26th 🔥#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/JbGFdPdSAR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

Earning two Performance of the Night bonuses and a further Fight of the Night showing since his Octagon debut just last year in May, beyond a close decision defeat against Evloev, Lopes has racked up impressive consecutive wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini, Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and the above-mentioned former multiple-time title chaser, Ortega.

If required next month at UFC 308, Lopes would be replacing either the unbeaten Topuria, or symbolic BMF champion and former gold holder, Holloway — in what would come as the Brazilian’s first charge at a title during his naive Octagon tenure.