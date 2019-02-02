Did Conor McGregor Just Address His Paternity Test Rumors?

Last night Conor McGregor incited a minor wildfire in mixed martial arts (MMA) when a rumor surfaced featuring an Irish woman claiming he had fathered her child.

The woman, named Terri Murray, revealed many of the sordid details to The Irish Mirror. She claimed she wasn’t out for McGregor’s money. Rather, she wanted him to admit he was indeed the father of her one-year-old. She admitted his money could give her child a good life, however. Murray also stated McGregor could walk away from their life if he just owned up to sleeping with her.

McGregor hasn’t exactly issued an official response of any kind. Yet he did post some cryptic words on his Facebook page earlier today. The Irish megastar said, in a bit of odd timing, that the ‘results were in’:

Of course, that could simply be construed as something based on the training session he appeared to just complete in the photo. Yet the comments were predictably full of paternity-related quips from fans and haters alike.

Either way, McGregor doesn’t appear too worried about the so-called rumors. The UFC star may even be making light of the entire situation.

So with his UFC return pending, McGregor isn’t going to get up in arms about some accusations like many MMA fans are today. Which side are you on?