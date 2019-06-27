Desmond Green Arrested On Several Charges After Deadly Crash

Spread the word!













UFC star Desmond Green made headlines when he was arrested for DUI manslaughter on Tuesday.

This comes after an incident back in August where he allegedly caused a five-car crash that killed two women. Officials claim that alcohol and drugs were in his system, as well as cocaine in his vehicle.

On top of that, he’s facing multiple charges. The incident happened when his 2011 Dodge Durango on I-75 swerved into a semi truck on August 18. The reason for these charges being brought forward now is due to the investigation taking so long. Now, police feel that they have enough to prosecute Green.

Green is facing multiple felony manslaughter counts as well as serious prison time if convicted. He’s been competing for years and made his Bellator debut back in 2013 before going to the UFC in 2017. His latest fight came back in May where he beat Charles Jourdain at a UFC Fight Night event.

The initial crash started a chain reaction with Green’s car striking several vehicles, killing a 67-year-old and a 76-year-old woman. According to the police, two other people were also seriously injured while Green sustained minor injuries from the incident.

The police report states that Green threw a container over the highway barrier after the crash. When the cops took a look, they found a metal grinder with weed inside. Also, Green, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, had a bag of cocaine in the front seat of his car.

Even worse, Green showed signs of being drunk as he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. This is when the toxicology tests showed he had alcohol and drugs in his system.