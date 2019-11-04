Derrick Lewis Wants To Knock Out Curtis Blaydes, Blaydes Responds

Spread the word!













Derrick Lewis already has an idea for who he’d like to fight next. Lewis comes off a decision victory at UFC 244 in New York over the weekend. Now back on the winning track, Lewis needs another couple of big wins before getting back into the title hunt.

Speaking to media after his fight, Lewis discussed a possible matchup with Curtis Blaydes, who he said he’ll knock out if given the opportunity. (H/T MMA Mania)

“That would be a good fight, Curtis Blaydes,” Lewis said. “If he takes me down, I’m gonna rest, get all the rest I can, then I’m gonna get up and knock his ass out. Well, I’m gonna try to knock him out, I don’t think he’s tough enough like that dude I just fought.”

Blaydes offered his reaction on Twitter in a series of Tweets. “Razor” said he’s not impressed by “The Black Beast” at the moment, but he needs a top-five opponent, and Lewis fits the bill.

“I’m not impressed at all by Derrick or Ivanov but I need a top 5 opponent for the so the spring @danawhite gimme the winner of this one so i can collect another check.”

“Ion usually do call outs but Derrick Lewis is easy money, y’all thought DC rag dolled him Ima make him tap to takedowns #Gimmeacontract“

“More than welcome to try #signthecontract“

What do you think about a potential fight between Lewis and Blaydes?