A high-stakes heavyweight matchup between former title challenger, the #5 ranked challenger, Derrick Lewis, and the streaking, #11 rated, Sergei Pavlovich is currently in the works for a UFC event on July 30. At the time of publication, an official billing, location, or venue for the summer event has yet to be determined, however, it is expected to be a pay-per-view showcase.

Derrick Lewis, a one-time undisputed heavyweight title challenger and a one-time interim title chaser, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 271 in February, suffering a shocking second round step-in elbow knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa.

For the top-15 ranked, Pavlovich, the targeted summer pairing with Lewis would come as the most high-profile bout of his UFC tenure – having most recently defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC Fight Night London in March. The knockout win earned the Oblast native a Performance of the Night bonus. ESPN MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi was first to report the news of Lewis’ targeted return against Pavlovich.

Enjoying a record breaking and setting 2021, Derrick Lewis became the most prolific knockout artist in heavyweight promotional history with his March main event knockout win over Curtis Blaydes, before becoming the most prolific knockout artist in the history of the entire organization with his UFC Vegas 45 win over Chris Daukaus in December.

Derrick Lewis holds a victory over current heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou

The Louisana-born fan-favorite headlined UFC 265 in Houston, Texas back in August – suffering a one-sided third round ground strikes knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title showing.

For Pavlovich, the former Fight Nights Global heavyweight champion added Abdurakhimov to an impressive run of wins that includes prior stoppages against both Maurice Greene, and Marcelo Golm.

15-1 as a professional, Pavlovich’s sole professional loss came in the form of a UFC Fight Night Beijing knockout defeat against veteran Dutch kickboxer, promotional alum, Alistair Overeem in November 2019. In his 15 professional victories, the 29-year-old Pavlovich has scored a whopping 12 career knockouts.

At the time of publication, an official headliner for the July 30. event has yet to be determined by the organization.

