Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov Full Fight Video Highlights

It looked like Derrick Lewis was on his way to earning a clear unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But ‘The Black Beast’ rallied back with one of most inspiring displays of heart the UFC heavyweight division has seen. The fight began with Volkov landing some vicious body shots that nearly finished Lewis:

Somehow Lewis persevered, yet Volkov’s onslaught wasn’t over yet. ‘Drago’ continued to land huge strikes in the second frame as well:

It continued on through the third round, and ‘The Black Beast’ was close to losing a one-sided decision. But he somehow stormed back with a hellacious right to floor Volkov in the final 15 seconds of the final round:

‘The Black Beast’ secured maybe his biggest-ever win over the No. 5-ranked Russian. Afterward, he offered up one of his trademark interviews with Joe Rogan: