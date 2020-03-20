Derrick Lewis Is Thankful The UFC 248 Main Event Was So Boring

Spread the word!













Derrick Lewis is thankful to middleweights Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for putting on the most boring fight of all-time.

‘The Black Beast’ previously held that unwanted honour after sharing the cage with Francis Ngannou back at UFC 226 in 2018. Many expected an all-out war between two of the heaviest hitters on the planet. Unfortunately, what we got was more akin to a staring contest with neither fighter willing to throw at all.

Lewis ended up getting the win, but he still wants to run it back and promises next time it will be a much more entertaining.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on Instagram live, he said. “We gotta do a rematch, me and Francis, we gotta do a rematch. Man, we got to because I had back problems, and I wasn’t training the way I was supposed to for that fight. And so I’m on it now, so we got to. I guarantee it will be more entertaining than what it was. It’d be at least one punch more than it did last fight.”

Despite his want to give a better performance second time around, Lewis is happy that their boring fight has now been overshadowed by the UFC 248 main event between champion Adesanya and challenger Romero.

Both men were reluctant to engage throughout the 25-minute fight. It really was unfortunate as MMA fans had hyped the match-up for weeks and months beforehand.

“Yeah I watched it, and I’m happy it ended the way it did,” Lewis told Helwani. “Because everybody was giving me and Francis [Ngannou] hell for a long time, talking about how our fight being the boringest fight ever. So I’m glad that, they gotta have beat us, come on man,” Lewis laughed.

Which of these two UFC fights was the most boring off all time?