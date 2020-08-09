IT’S TIME! The main event of the evening is finally upon us. Derrick Lewis looks to stretch his winning run to three against the dangerous submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik who enters off the back of a huge win over former champion Fabricio Werdum.

Round 1: Derrick Lewis opens up with a huge head kick and follows up with some hooks. He pushes Aleksei Oleinik up against the fence. Lewis drags the fight to the mat and begins dropping nasty ground and pound. The fight comes to a standstill. Lewis is stuck in half guard. Oleinik works his way back up and immediately secures a takedown of his own. Lewis reverses position and drops a few big shots before the Russian gets back on top. He’s trying for a choke and Oleinik is putting his all in to getting it. Eventually he lets go and settles for side control. Oleinik tries for an arm lock as round one ends.

Round 2: Lewis tries a flying knee at the start of round two. He misses built lands with a hook which drops Oleinik. ‘The Black Beast’ swarms with ground and pound before Herb Dean steps in to wave off the Fight

OFFICIAL RESULT: Derrick Lewis def. Aleksei Oleinik via TKO in round two