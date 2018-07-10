Derrick Lewis Heading To Germany To Solve Back Issues

Derrick Lewis wants to put his issues with his back behind him once and for all.

Lewis has dealt with chronic back pains for the past several years of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “The Black Beast” is set to head over to Germany to undergo stem cell treatment to help repair the issue. He recently joined MMA Junkie Radio and detailed the severity of the situation:

“I’ve been dealing with it for years,” Lewis said. “Each fight, I have the same problem. Sometimes, it’s not as bad as it’s been the last couple.”

The reason Lewis is heading to Germany for treatment is because he plans to visit the same medical team that helped former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt solve his back issues. “No Love” was forced to pull out of his initial meeting with TJ Dillashaw after having issues with his back as well:

“I’m working on it right now as we speak,” Lewis said.

Lewis comes off of a controversial decision win over Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018). The reason for the controversy surrounding the fight doesn’t come at the discretion of the decision, but at the action that took place inside the Octagon.

Neither man really advanced the action throughout the 15 minutes they shared the cage. Many fans, and longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan who was cage-side for the action, called it the worst heavyweight fight in UFC history.

Despite getting the decision nod on the scorecards, Lewis feels that the win actually is more of a loss:

“It’s a win for sure, but it really does feel like a loss,” Lewis said. “I’ve got no kind of relief or satisfaction at all. Usually, a couple of days after the fight, I’m real satisfied. But I still feel tense about the whole situation. “I looked at him (Ngannou) in his eyes and his face, and it wasn’t even the same guy that I saw at weigh-ins. He looked completely different. His soul had already completely slipped out of his body before he even stepped in the cage. “I’ve seen that same look in Gabriel Gonzaga’s eyes when he stepped into the octagon with me, that he was already defeated.”

As for what’s next for Lewis remains to be seen. One would think a win over a former heavyweight title challenger would put him in the title picture, however, the reemergence of Brock Lesnar complicates things a bit.