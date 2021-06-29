The MMA world was in a state of shock on Monday as Dana White announced Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are set to fight for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 on August 7.

Lewis, who’ll get the chance to win UFC gold in front of his hometown fans in Houston, quickly took to social media following the news breaking. ‘The Black Beast’ didn’t address the significance of the moment or the opportunity he’s earned. Lewis just wanted to tell people to stop hitting him up for tickets.

“For everyone that keeps asking me, I’m out of tickets. Tickets sold out, man. So, don’t call me, tickets are gone. Already sold out. I don’t have any more comp tickets, man. They gone!”

Gane picked up the biggest win of his career against Alexander Volkov this past weekend at UFC Vegas 30. ‘Bon Gamin’ used his technical striking to easily outpoint Volkov over five rounds. Post-fight, the Frenchman expressed his willingness to sit out and wait for a shot at the heavyweight title. As is turns out he only had to wait a mere 48 hours before being booked to fight for UFC gold.

In his first social media post since the fight announcement, Gane expressed his excitement at the “challenge” that lays ahead of him at UFC 265.

“I never say no to challenges. Thank you @managementfactory for this supersonic rise. @lopez_fernand, we got work to do ! #AnyoneAnywhere”

