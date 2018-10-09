Derrick Lewis Believes Conor McGregor Should Retire After UFC 229 Loss

Derrick Lewis believes former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor should call it a career. Lewis, who also fought on the UFC 229 pay-per-view card, explained his mindset behind his claims during a recent interview.

Latest Fight

McGregor lost to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of this event in what was supposed to be his grand return. Obviously, that didn’t come true as he lost in the fourth round by neck crank.

As seen in the co-main event of Saturday’s (October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lewis knocked out Alexander Volkov with 11 seconds left in the fight.

Lewis stated in an interview with TMZ Sports that he doesn’t think Khabib should be stripped of his belt due to his actions after the brawl.

“No, he didn’t do nothing. He just jumped in the stands. He didn’t hit that guy, the guy really started hitting him.”

Derrick Lewis Believes

Lewis was asked what he thinks should be next for McGregor, which is when he stated that McGregor has made so much that he needs to sit down.

“He made more money than I’ll ever make in this sport. So probably sit his ass down too.”

Retirement?

Lewis then switched gears by responding to a question about if he feels Conor should retire from the sport.