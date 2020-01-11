Derrick Lewis: American Top Team Has A Hit Out On Me

Spread the word!













Derrick Lewis will be making his return to the Octagon by welcoming a notable name to the heavyweight division.

Lewis will take on Ilir Latifi at the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) on February 8 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Latifi is a member of American Top Team (ATT), a gym “The Black Beast” is all too familiar with. Lewis faced off against ATT’s Shawn Jordan in 2015, Junior dos Santos last March, and has had verbal back-and-forths with Greg Hardy.

Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, Lewis joked that ATT has a hit out on him. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I’m guessing (Latifi called for a fight with me) because I heard he’s training at American Top Team,” Lewis said. “All of those guys have been calling me out left and right. Just about everybody over there – Greg Hardy, him, Junior Dos Santos. What’s the other guy’s name – the crazy one that just fought? Colby …

“They got a hit out on me. Even Shawn Jordan (was) over there, too. They’ve been training for me for years – all their guys. Just about every guy over there I’ve fought already. They feel like they’ve got the recipe out on me.”

As for why the ATT heavyweights have it out for Lewis, he believes the group sees him as the easiest fight in the top five.

“They look at me like the weakest in the top-five – a more easy fight for them,” Lewis said. “That’s how I look at it.”

What do you think about Lewis saying ATT has a hit out on him? Who are you picking between Lewis and Latifi at UFC 247?