UFC featherweight alum, Artem ‘The Russian Hammer’ Lobov is set to make his return to bare knuckle boxing on July 24. under the Mahatch FC banner — as he tackles Ukrainian standout, WBO international lightweight champion, Denys Berinckyk.

Lobov will make his fourth appearance under bare knuckle boxing rulesets, following a trio of features under the David Feldman-led Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner between April and November of 2019.

The 34-year-old made it to the tournament final of The Ultimate Fighter 22 back in December of 2015 under Straight Blast Gym teammate, Conor McGregor‘s scrutiny against featherweight grappling wizard, Ryan Hall — suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Urijah Faber representative.

Lobov was slated to make his first mixed martial arts appearance since October of 2018 in December of last year under the Arena Fighting Championship banner in Paris, France, however, his bout against Ylies Djiroun was shelved, as well as the entire event amid numerous positive COVID-19 test results.

For 33-year-old professional boxer, Berinchyk, he makes his premier venture in bare knuckle boxing, having established an impressive 15-0 record in professional boxing, as well as securing the silver medal at the 2012 summer Olympic Games in London, England — as well as the 2011 world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, at the lightweight limit.

Announcing the matchup of Lobov and Berinchyk on their official Instagram account, Mahatcha FC confirmed the pairing would take place on July 24.

“Tickets on sale!” The post read. “Link in the profile header. (The) fight of the evening: Denis Berinchyk vs. Artem Lobov on July 24, all fans of “Mahatch” are waiting for a unique event in the world of fist confrontation in the main duel of the evening, the undefeated world boxing champion Denis Berinchyk @berinchyk against the ‘Russian Hammer’ Artem Lobov @rushammer will also be able to dive into the incredible atmosphere of first confrontations within the grand prize, whose winner will leave at (sic) the brand new Toyota Camry. Please note the first 330 tickets can be purchased at a special price. Mahach to all.“

In his stint under the above-mentioned BKFC banner, Lobov established a 2-1 record, taking a pair of unanimous decision successes against fellow former UFC featherweight feature, Jason Knight, as well as former boxing world champion, Paulie Malignaggi, before suffering a fifth round corner stoppage against Knight in a November rematch back in 2019.