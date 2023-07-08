23-year-old strawweight prospect Denise Gomes scored a massive upset on Saturday night, dispatching previously undefeated standout Yazmin Jauregui at UFC 290.

Gomes stepped into her prelim bout with Jauregui as a +320 underdog, but it only took ‘Dee’ 20-seconds to kill a whole lot of parlays with a shocking first-round finish. Coming out looking to land early, Gomes connected with an overhand right and followed it up with another right hook that took Jauregui off balance and stumbling back toward the cage wall. Jauregui hit the mat and Gomes went off, delivering a series of ground-and-pound strikes while Jauregui attempted to climb back to her feet.

Fighting for a single leg, Jauregui left her head open and ate a heap of uncontested strikes forcing referee Jason Herzog to step in and call for the stoppage at the 20-second mark of the opening round. The victory is now the fastest finish in strawweight history.

Official Result: Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via TKO (strikes) at 0:20 of Round 1.

