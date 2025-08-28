Denice Zamboanga Is Out of Big ONE 173 Title Bout
Denice Zamboanga will not be competing at ONE Championship’s Ariake Arena show in the final quarter of 2025 after having to withdraw due to medical reasons. Zamboanga was set to defend her ONE atomweight MMA championship against the partisan favorite contender, Japan’s Ayaka Miura, at this Tokyo-based event on November 16th.
Alas, the 28-year-old phenom will not be embarking on that highly important first title defense at ONE 173 and made that announcement on her Instagram page.
Denice Zamboanga initially captured interim atomweight gold against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 before being upgraded to the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA champion when lineal titleholder Stamp Fairtex had to withdraw from a planned title unification bout.
Denice Zamboanga offers a statement on ONE 173 pull-out
The Filipina fighter took to her personal social media to address the ONE Championship fanbase overall, as well as her opponent, ‘Zombie’ Miura, specifically, after this scrapped ONE 173 bout was made public as Denice Zamboanga stated,
“With a heavy heart, I need to share some difficult news… I was truly excited to defend my belt at ONE 173 against Ayaka. I know how strong and talented she is, and I was looking forward to testing myself against such a worthy challenger. This was a fight I have been preparing for and one I deeply wanted to give to the fans.”
“Writing this makes my heart break. It is hard and it only gets harder each day. Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I am unable to step into the Circle this time. It is heartbreaking for me to pull out of this match, and I want to sincerely apologize to my opponent Ayaka, to ONE Championship, to my sponsors @blessupbrand @worldbalanceph @cellboyofficial.ph @juanwheysupplements and to all the fans and supporters who were anticipating this bout.
“This sport means everything to me, and I promise I am fully committed to coming back stronger. My passion for fighting has not changed, and I will continue to work hard so that I can once again represent ONE at the highest level when I return.”
“I am forever grateful to ONE Championship for always believing in me, and to all of you who stand by me through the highs and the lows. This is not the end. I will return stronger and hungrier than ever. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11”