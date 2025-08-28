Denice Zamboanga Is Out of Big ONE 173 Title Bout

Denice Zamboanga will not be competing at ONE Championship’s Ariake Arena show in the final quarter of 2025 after having to withdraw due to medical reasons. Zamboanga was set to defend her ONE atomweight MMA championship against the partisan favorite contender, Japan’s Ayaka Miura, at this Tokyo-based event on November 16th.

Alas, the 28-year-old phenom will not be embarking on that highly important first title defense at ONE 173 and made that announcement on her Instagram page.

Denice Zamboanga initially captured interim atomweight gold against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 before being upgraded to the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA champion when lineal titleholder Stamp Fairtex had to withdraw from a planned title unification bout.

Denice Zamboanga offers a statement on ONE 173 pull-out

The Filipina fighter took to her personal social media to address the ONE Championship fanbase overall, as well as her opponent, ‘Zombie’ Miura, specifically, after this scrapped ONE 173 bout was made public as Denice Zamboanga stated,