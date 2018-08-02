Demetrious Johnson Has Interesting Idea To Reinforce GOAT Status

Demetrious Johnson is slated to defend the UFC flyweight title against Henry Cejudo in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event where he is looking to defend his title successfully for the 12th time in his career.

After taking the bantamweight title in November from his rival Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217, TJ Dillashaw renewed his call to move down in weight to challenge Johnson but the fight never came about once Johnson went on record by declaring he would need $2 million to agree to this bout, which led to UFC President Dana White balked at the demand and gave in to Johnson’s request for his next title defense.

The UFC flyweight champion turned down the potential fight in favor of a record-breaking 11th title defense against Ray Borg in October, which saw Johnson win and now leading into UFC 227, Johnson has an interesting idea to make sure that people know that he is the greatest of all-time.

“If I was to, like, go out and collect all the belts, now that’s something that’s like, ‘OK, I’ve proven that I’m the best,’ Johnson said to MMAJunkie. “If I was to go to ONE Championship, win the flyweight division there. Go to Rizin, win the flyweight division there. And then go to Bellator … win the belt there. Now this speaks volumes.” “For me to have every unique looking belt around the world, that’s what gets me excited if you really want to know. That’s where it’s like, ‘You have me interested now.’”

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.