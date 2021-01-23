Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez make their returns to the ONE Circle on Wednesday, April 7. The pair will feature in the main and co-main event of the upcoming April event. The card will be screened live on TNT in the US.

In the main event, ONE Flyweight Grand Prix winner Demetrious Johnson will finally get his chance to fight for the ONE Flyweight Championship when he takes on the divisions reigning king Adriano Moraes.

Johnson has not fought since October of 2019, when he defeated Danny Kingad at ONE: Century in Tokyo, Japan. Moraes has also had a lengthy absence from the ring, with his last bout coming in January of 2019.

In the co-main event, Alvarez will faceoff against former lightweight title challenger Iuri Lapicus. The Moldovan will be looking to bounce back from his first-round loss to Christian Lee last October at ONE: Inside The Matrix. Alvarez is coming into this bout on the back of a win over Eduard Folayang.

Rounding out the April card’s announced bouts is a non-title Muay Thai flyweight bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the UK’s Jacob Smith.

