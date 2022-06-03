Off the back of his second round special rules submission win over striking sensation, Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Championship X in March, former UFC flyweight champion and ONE Championship Grand Prix victor, Demetrious Johnson will land a rematch against current division titleholder, Adriano Moraes at an August 26. event.

Demetrious Johnson, who featured against Moraes in the main event of ONE on TNT 1 back in April of last year, unsuccessfully attempted to pry the flyweight crown from the Brazilian suffering the first loss of his tenure with the organization, courtesy of a second round knee knockout loss. The KO stoppage came as the first time Johnson had been finished in professional mixed martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson previously landed the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix victory

For Moraes, the Brasilia standout managed to further cement his dominance at flyweight following his knockout win over Johnson, submitting common-foe, Yuya Wakamatsu with a third round guillotine win at ONE X in March of this year. Moraes currently boasts a 20-3 professional record.

Ariel Helwani was first to report the news of Johnson’s title rematch against Moraes on his official Substack page, noting how the pairing is expected to be officially confirmed by the promotion at their upcoming ONE Championship 158 event. The August event will come as ONE Championship’s first on Amazon Prime Video.

Before his loss to Moraes, Demetrious Johnson, who holds the most consecutive successful title defenses in the history of the UFC with a whopping 11 straight title knockbacks, had enjoyed a run of three consecutive wins since his move to the Chatri Sityodtong-led banner.

Debuting with a guillotine win of his own against the aforenoted, Wakamatsu – Johnson would then land a pair of unanimous decision successes against both Tatsumitsu Wada, and then Danny Kingad – the most recent of which landed him the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix spoils.

A three-time ONE Championship flyweight champion, Moraes holds 10 separate submission wins to go with a further four knockout wins. Amongst his winning résumé – the 33-year-old has defeated Kairat Akhmetov, common-foe, Danny Kingad, and avenged a split decision loss to Geje Eustaquio.