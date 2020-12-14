Oddsmakers are still siding with Deiveson Figueiredo in a potential rematch with Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo successfully retained his title after fighting Moreno to a majority draw in their UFC 256 flyweight title headliner this past weekend.

Although many were picking “Deus da Guerra” to comfortably come out on top, he was pushed to his limit by Moreno in what was arguably the greatest fight in flyweight history.

The rematch is the natural next step to take and according to oddsmakers, Figueiredo should still come out on top.

According to BestFightOdds, Figueiredo has opened as a -275 favorite while Moreno is a +215 underdog. That means one would have to bet $275 to win $100 on Figueiredo while a $100 stake on Moreno would earn a profit of $215.

It should be noted that Figueiredo opened as -275 favorite for the first fight as well while Moreno was a +235 underdog. Figueiredo also closed as a -311 favorite.

The odds will likely be closer this time as the fight approaches but Figueiredo should still remain a comfortable favorite, especially considering he had a stomach infection the night before the fight as well as a point deducted during the fight for an illegal groin strike.

But as Moreno proved this past weekend, he won’t go out easily.

Who are you picking in the rematch?