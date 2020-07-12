Deiveson Figueiredo Cleared To Fly To Fight Island But Requires More COVID-19 Tests

Spread the word!













Deiveson Figueiredo has been cleared to fly to Fight Island. But there are still some hurdles to pass if he is to compete next weekend.

Figueiredo is expected to battle Joseph Benavidez in a rematch for the vacant flyweight strap on July 18. However, it was recently reported that the Brazilian had tested positive for COVID-19, putting the title fight in jeopardy.

His camp, however, revealed he had tested positive for the virus two months earlier and were hoping it was a false test. That seems to be the case as Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail confirmed Sunday that the flyweight had passed his most recent test and has been cleared by the UFC to travel to Abu Dhabi.

Thanks @ufc For the great work to clarified the misunderstand👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙈 https://t.co/od4Zbd3HGr — Wallid Ismail (@WallidJfc) July 12, 2020

Figueiredo Not Cleared To Fight Yet

As per MMA Fighting, Figueiredo will be Fight Island-bound, however, it is still premature to say he’s been cleared for the fight.

He will need to pass multiple COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Abu Dhabi as well as during fight week before his title bout with Benavidez goes ahead. If he passes all of them, it will go on as expected.

If not, Alexandre Pantoja will step up and meet Benavidez for the vacant strap.

Figueiredo and Benavidez met for the vacant flyweight strap in February that saw the former come out on top with a second-round knockout victory. However, “Deus da Guerra” missed weight and was ineligible to win the title on the night.

Do you think we’ll see the rematch next week?