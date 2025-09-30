Deiveson Figueiredo a Growing Favorite Against Montel Jackson

The UFC has booked a bantamweight bout between former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and rising contender Montel Jackson for UFC Fight Night on October 11, 2025, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This clash pits a seasoned finisher against a fast-rising prospect aiming to break into the divisional elite.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson opened as a very close moneyline, but heavy Brazilian support has shifted the odds toward the former two-time champion. According to the best gambling sites, Figueiredo was initially listed at +100 to win but has since moved to -125, a swing of roughly 5 percent in his favor. That move suggests bettors are backing Figgy at home, while Montel Jackson now sits as the underdog in the low-plus range, at approximately +105 across most books.

Early prop listings indicate bettors expect a finish rather than a decision. Jackson’s crisp boxing and length make him the slight favorite in TKO/KO markets, while Figueiredo’s power and submission pedigree attract significant action on knockout and grappling props

Deiveson Figueiredo brings a relentless, pressure-driven style built on heavy leg kicks, thunderous boxing, and slick submission skills. He dominated the UFC flyweight division with a ferocious pace and exceptional grappling before relinquishing the title in early 2023.

Despite recent setbacks against Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, during which he battled a knee injury. Figueiredo’s veteran experience and finishing instincts make him a dangerous test for any opponent.

Montel Jackson counters with crisp boxing, sharp footwork and resilient takedown defense. The Milwaukee native is on a six-fight winning streak, three of which came by TKO, and has climbed to the fringes of the bantamweight rankings through victories over solid veterans.

Jackson’s length and speed allow him to control distance, mixing leg kicks with counter-punching to frustrate aggressive foes. His wrestling background underpins his takedown defense, making him difficult to control against the cage.

For Figueiredo, a victory in Rio would solidify his status as a top contender at bantamweight and put him back on track for another title run. At 38 and coming off two tough losses, he needs a statement performance in front of his home crowd. Jackson, meanwhile, views this as his toughest test to date: defeating a former champion would launch him into the top five and open the door to high-profile matchups.

Both fighters have much to gain, setting the stage for an exciting clash of styles.