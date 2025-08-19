Figgy is Back – Deiveson Figueiredo To Face Montel Jackson UFC Brazil On October 11

The UFC has confirmed a bantamweight bout between former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and rising contender Montel Jackson for UFC Fight Night 261 on October 11 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

“God of War” Figueiredo enters the bout ranked fifth in the bantamweight standings after establishing himself as a legitimate title contender since moving up from flyweight in December 2023. Meanwhile, Jackson carries momentum from a six-fight winning streak that has positioned him on the fringe of bantamweight rankings.

Figueiredo’s Bantamweight Success

After losing the flyweight championship to Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 in January 2023, Figueiredo made the strategic decision to move up in weight. The transition proved beneficial as the Brazilian has compiled a 4-1 record at bantamweight, showcasing improved health and performance without the grueling cut to 125 pounds.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s bantamweight debut came against Rob Font at UFC Fight Night in December 2023, where he secured a unanimous decision victory. He followed that performance with a submission win over former champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300 in April 2024. His third consecutive victory came against Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi, where he became the first fighter to knock down the durable Ecuadorian in the UFC.

The only blemish on Figueiredo’s bantamweight record came against Petr Yan in November 2024, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss at UFC Fight Night 248. However, his recent setback against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Des Moines in May 2025 ended due to a knee injury in the second round, with the Brazilian revealing he had fought through multiple ailments including a jaw displacement and infected leg cut.

Jackson’s Rising Trajectory

Jackson enters the Rio bout with considerable momentum, having won six consecutive fights since his 2020 loss to Brett Johns. The 33-year-old from Milwaukee has demonstrated knockout power throughout his streak, including a devastating 18-second finish of Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Denver in July 2024 that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

The knockout marked the second-fastest finish in UFC bantamweight history, coming just one second shy of breaking Erik Perez’s record. Jackson’s most recent victory came against Daniel Marcos at UFC Des Moines in May 2025, where he secured a unanimous decision to extend his winning streak.

UFC Rio de Janeiro

The October 11 card marks the UFC’s 13th visit to Rio de Janeiro and first Fight Night event in the city since May 2015. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira headlines against Rafael Fiziev, while other confirmed bouts include Vicente Luque versus Santiago Ponzinibbio and heavyweight prospect Jhonata Diniz facing Mario Pinto.

For Figueiredo, competing in Brazil provides additional motivation as he seeks to rebound from his injury-plagued performance against Sandhagen. The former flyweight king aims to regain his position as a bantamweight title contender while fighting in front of his home crowd.

Jackson views the bout as his opportunity to break into the rankings and secure higher-profile matchups. A victory over a former champion like Figueiredo would validate his six-fight winning streak and potentially position him for fights against established contenders in the talent-rich bantamweight division.