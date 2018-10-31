DC Explains Why Anthony Smith Has ‘No Chance’ Against Him

Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s “Champ Champ,” but that will come to an end before the end of the year.

Cormier captured the UFC heavyweight championship this past summer with a knockout win over Stipe Miocic. He will defend his strap against Derrick Lewis in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV). However, come December 29th he will be stripped of his 205-pound championship.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will go one-on-one in the main event of UFC 232. The winner of the bout will be crowned the new light heavyweight champion, with Cormier being stripped once the fight begins. However, a new contender at 205 pounds has emerged.

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith picked up a big submission win over the weekend against former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. One noticeable aspect of Smith’s performance, however, was how gassed he was after the third round, which he won. This was extremely evident to Cormier, who spoke to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently.

Cormier said that if Smith doesn’t improve his cardio, he has “no chance” against the likes of himself, Jon Jones, and Alexander Gustafsson (via Sherdog):