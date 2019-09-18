David Branch Receives Two-Year Suspension For USADA Violation

Spread the word!













The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has announced UFC middleweight David Branch has received a two-year suspension.

According to USADA, the 37-year-old tested positive for the banned substance “ipamorelin,” which is “in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, related Substances, and Mimetics and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.” USADA describes ipamorelin as “a potent Growth Hormone Secretagogue that stimulates the brain to release human growth hormone and is used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug.”

In his last outing, Branch was submitted by Jack Hermansson in the first round of their meeting at UFC Philadelphia back in March. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Branch’s suspension is retroactive to the date of the failed test, which was July 26, 2019. He is eligible to return on July 26, 2021.

"Branch, 37, tested positive for ipamorelin as the result of a urine sample he provided out-of-competition on May 24, 2019.

“Ipamorelin is a potent Growth Hormone Secretagogue that stimulates the brain to release human growth hormone and is used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug. The use of prohibited peptides by athletes and consumers for performance or physique enhancement purposes (including recovery from injury) poses serious health risks, and these peptides are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use or consumption.

"Branch's two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a non-Specified Substance under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, began on July 26, 2019, the date his provisional suspension was imposed."

