Davi Ramos Wants To Test His Jiujitsu Against Khabib’s Wrestling

UFC lightweight Davi Ramos is eager to test his skills against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ramos racked up another win following a unanimous decision victory over Austin Hubbard at UFC Rochester this past weekend.

While he was disappointed not to get the finish, “The Tasmanian Devil” has now won his last four fights (including three submissions) and is slowly climbing up the ranks.

He doesn’t have a particular opponent he wants next. However, his goal is to eventually face Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian jiujitsu black belt believes the stylistic matchup will be more than intriguing.

“I don’t care about any guy. I’m a lightweight UFC fighter,” Ramos told MMA Junkie. “Anyone the UFC puts against me, I have to fight. I’ve never chosen an opponent in my career.

“… One day, if it’s possible to fight against Khabib (Nurmagomedov), yeah, for sure. I really respect him – he’s a real warrior. But I want to test his wrestling against my jiu-jitsu.”

Not The First Time

It’s not the first time Ramos has spoken of a potential Nurmagomedov matchup.

Following his win over Nick Hein at UFC 224 last year, he also spoke of how he would “enjoy” being on his back against Nurmagomedov.

“I know he’s very good, and he’s another level, and I have a lot of things to improve,” Ramos said. “But I’m coming. I know I’m much better than him in standup, and my jiu-jitsu and my wrestling can compete with him.”

It’s fair to say Nurmagomedov has not faced a jiujitsu specialist in the UFC so far. It is why many were eager to see “The Eagle” face someone like Brian Ortega last year.

Would you be interested in seeing this matchup in the future?




