Darrion Caldwell Reacts To Submission Loss At RIZIN 14

Bellator MMA’s bantamweight champ Darrion Caldwell was busy this New Year’s Eve as he was one half of RIZIN 14’s co-main event.

“The Lone Wolf” traveled to the Land of the Rising Sun in an attempt to capture another world title. However, things didn’t go as planned for Caldwell, who looked good early on in the fight. Caldwell used his wrestling early on to gain positional advantages, but in the third round found himself in trouble. Horiguchi was able to lock in a guillotine choke that ultimately led to Caldwell tapping out.

The loss is a setback for Caldwell. However, the Bellator champ seems to be taking his licks and moving right on as evident by his post-fight Instagram post.

“No regrets, just lessons learned,” Darrion Caldwell wrote in his post-fight statement. “Next time we dance in the cage. I’m still the best in the world!”

All class from Caldwell in defeat and he even hinted of a rematch with the Japanese star in a cage next time. The loss snaps Caldwell’s four-fight win streak, but he still retains his Bellator bantamweight title as that was not on the line.