Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal Headlines UFC London

Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal recently agreed to a welterweight bout at March 16’s UFC London.

Now, that fight is official.

News just broke from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Till vs. Masvidal will headline the event from London’s O2 Arena according to UFC President Dana White:

Breaking: Darren Till vs Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC Fight Night on March 16 in London on ESPN+, per Dana White. pic.twitter.com/xUXxyqoS8K — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2019

Till was last seen losing a one-sided title bout to current champion Tyron Woodley at September’s UFC 228 from Texas. Before that, he rose to title contention thanks to an undefeated record that boasted wins over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Donald Cerrone. His issues with making the welterweight limit of 170 pounds are well-documented, and he’s often teased a move to middleweight.

Apparently that will have to wait for now.

He’ll face off with respected veteran Masvidal in his backyard. ‘Gamebred’ has lost two fights in a row to Thompson and Demian Maia. He’s been out of action since UFC 217 in November 2017. The two losses snapped an impressive three-fight win streak for the Strikeforce veteran.

With both Till and Masvidal known for their striking, this bout has the makings of an explosive main event in London.