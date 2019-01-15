Darren Till & Jorge Masvidal Have Respectful Exchange For Fight Agreement

Darren Till & Jorge Masvidal appear to have mutually agreement to fight each other inside of the Octagon. At first, Masvidal thought that he had his next big fight set up as he was supposed to fight Nick Diaz in the first quarter of this year.

This was after he sat out all of 2018 after picking up three big wins in 2017. However, Diaz wasn’t interested in the fight and it got nixed. Now, he’s ready to get back to competition and is trying to do so by calling out the former title contender.

This led to one of the more respectful callouts in recent memory to Till. He asked Till for a fight and is willing to do it in his home country. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“@darrentill2 I hear you having the same probs I am trying to find someone to fight you in your backyard. I love fighting in other peoples backyards. I’m game if ufc can make it happen.”

Although Till didn’t come out with a direct statement, based on this gif, it’s pretty clear that he’s down to fight.



