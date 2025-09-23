Darren Till SLAMS MMA Guru in Social Media Tirade: ‘Keep ya mouth shut cos you’d get strangled in the street’

After his highlight-reel knockout of Luke Rockhold, former UFC star Darren Till is turning his attention to The MMA Guru.

Since making the move from 4oz to 8oz gloves, ‘The Gorilla’ has found a second life in combat sports, putting together a string of impressive victories under the Misfits Boxing banner.

Now, Till is taking aim at one of the sport’s most notorious social media influencers. On Sunday, the former UFC title challenger launched an expletive-filled and seemingly out-of-nowhere rant on The MMA Guru.

“Who’s getting real real tired of that fat c*nt smelly tw*t @THATBOYMMAGURU,” Till wrote on X. Like am tired of him now. Like yeah… we know you speak ur mind. But ur fat. And ur definitely smelly. What’s ur comeback mate????? MATE????? F*cking fat c*nt. Keep ya mouth shut cos you’d get strangled in the street.”

MMA Guru Responds to Darren Till’s Online Attack

What prompted Till to go on the attack is uncertain, but it didn’t take long for MMA Guru to snap back.

“How this bloated mong Darren Till reacts to seeing me join his gay little interview,” MMA Guru wrote in response. “Got a face like a f*cking drowned man found at the bottom of a river with rocks in his pockets. Probably not the only rocks you’ve had in your pockets either is it mate no wonder your nose is so f*cked up go call out another 50 year old or influencer you fat little tramp.”

“Look how uninterested I am to see this fucking beg while he smiles himself into a Song Yadong impression Just sad honestly…” he added in a follow-up post.

Considering Guru was giving Till his props for properly KO’ing Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 just a few short weeks ago, some were quick to suggest that their sudden beef is nothing more than a stunt to generate headlines. If that proves to be the case, it certainly seems to have generated the desired result.