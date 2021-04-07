Darren Till has had enough of Marvin Vettori questioning his injury.

‘The Gorilla’ was supposed to headline alongside Vettori on UFC on ABC 2 this weekend.

Unfortunately, Till was forced out of the bout due to a broken collarbone.

‘The Italian Dream’ is now set to fight Kevin Holland on Saturday.

In the build-up to that fight he has publicly called Till’s injury “suspicious.”

Till took to social media earlier today to blast Vettori, he wrote.

“Whats up with you mate? You missing a few cells or something? If only you fucking knew what I went through this camp to get 2 fight you. Inside & outside the gym! Let’s have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fight, You are a walking punch bag who’s tough. Nothing more & nothing less. So keep ur bitter mouth shut. For you or anyone to even think for one minute I’d pull out of a fight with some bullshit excuse makes me howl. Every fight camp I guarantee I train through way harsher injuries than you and 90% of the roster. What you want me to do? I’ve broke my fucking collarbone u utter moron. Make sure u win Saturday. & here’s some advice u ugly looking lord of the rings ork looking motherfucker. Just be happy for ur peers, Be happy the fact adesanya beat u, Be happy the fact I was going to school u, & be happy ur at the top in one of the most devastating sports in the world, Stop being a hater u bum. And ur not from Italy uve lived in California most of ur life u lying bastard I’ll tag u in my x-ray so u can sleep easy tonight.”

Do you think Darren Till is right to be angry with Marvin Vettori who has been speculating about his injury?