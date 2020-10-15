It’s all kicked off between Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev — at least on social media.

As Chimaev continues to look for a ranked opponent to face, Till recently offered to fight him after he faced Jack Hermansson in December. Chimaev responded by stating that while Till is a nice guy, the result would be the same — he would take him down and smash him.

That led to plenty of social media posts on Thursday directed at each other. Till first responded to Chimaev’s comments.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we will see”

“Trust me @KChimaev will fall before my knees, it’s not even gonna be close.”

Till would then post multiple images of Chimaev on his Instagram all showcasing different expressions. It didn’t take long for “The Wolf” to respond.

“You mean like this @darrentill2 ? Because this really wasn’t close 😂”

Chimaev would also respond to Till’s Instagram posts.

“My biggest fan @darrentill2 🤪”

For now, Chimaev will be fighting someone else as UFC president Dana White revealed he would have news on his next fight soon.

But the wheels are certainly in motion for a future Till vs. Chimaev fight.

What do you make of their interactions? Will we seem them fight soon?