‘Dumb motherf***er’: Darren Till hits back at troll questioning UFC comeback

Former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till has angrily hit out at a user on social media – who claimed the UFC had no interest in signing him to a contract again amid his split from the organization at the beginning of last year.

Till, a former undisputed welterweight title challenger and a perennial contender at the middleweight limit, has yet to make his return to mixed martial arts competition following his exit from the Octagon at the beginning of last year, upon request from the UFC.

Departing in the midst of a three-fight losing run, Liverpool striker, Till most recently took on incumbent middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282, suffering an eventual third round neck crank defeat to the promotional-perfect Pretoria native.

Making a brief appearance in a boxing match in Dubai last month, Team Kaobon striker, Till won an second round TKO against opponent, Mohammad Mutie – before a vicious brawl broke out in the ring following the matchup at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Darren Till hits out at troll questioning his potential UFC return

And plotting a return to the UFC in the future as he claims he would still fancy his chances of landing the middleweight crown, Till blasted a user on his official X account who claimed the promotion would have no interest in resigning him.

Oh have you spoke to Dana? Shit my bad. The conversation me and him had a few months ago about me returning must of been a lie. Sorry mate. Forgot you knew that they won’t sign me again. Just tell me one thing though. How fucking stupid do you feel right now knowing you are a… — DT (@darrentill2) August 12, 2024

Till’s comments come fresh off the back of claims from the former welterweight title chaser that if he faced off with du Plessis in the future, he would beat him in a title fight rematch.

