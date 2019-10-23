Darren Till Has ‘Unfinished Business’ At Welterweight

Spread the word!













Darren Till is still open to fighting at welterweight in the future.

The Englishman is coming off of back-to-back losses where he was submitted to Tyron Woodley at UFC 238 for the title, and then was knocked out to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. In his next fight, Till will move up to middleweight to take on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244.

Speaking to media in a pre-fight interview, Till said he is open to going back down to welterweight in the future.

“I still have unfinished business at welterweight,” Till said (via MMA Junkie). “So let me play out this next year. … I’m not looking past Kelvin, but let me see what happens this year.”

Although the weight cut has been hard on Till, he still wants to fight at 170 pounds. He has, however, missed weight twice at welterweight. But, he insists he can make weight with ease as evident by the past two fights and wants to return to 170 as he has a few people he wants to fight still.

“I’ve still got a few names at welterweight who I want to take out, so it’s not impossible to go back down,” Till said. “I can do it. No one cuts weight like me … no one. So I can do it, to answer it. Really I have unfinished business.”

That can all be thrown out the window though by the outcome of his Kelvin Gastelum fight. Should he win, he would be a top-five middleweight and be right in the title conversation, where he could be one win away. Regardless, Till remains adamant he will fight at welterweight again.

