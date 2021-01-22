UFC Middleweight Darren Till had quite the run-in with police over in England the other day.

The 27-year-old Till refused to wear a mask in public outside a gas station, which lead the police to obstruct and question the UFC star. This spiraled a crazy altercation which was all caught on video by Till via Instagram Live.

Till explained to the officers that he was out getting food and water for his family and that he wasn’t wearing a mask because of a sinus infection endured in his last fight with Robert Whittaker. The Liverpool native did not have his medical paperwork to defend his exemption at the time, so the officers pressed forward and stopped Till from leaving in his car. They would pursue to question him about personal information and potentially fine him.

In an interview with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Till attempted to explain the incident, he said.

“So I’m going to the petrol station literally two minutes my from house.”

“There was a police officer in there and he’s the guy who sorta recognized me. As I come out, this police officer’s been sat in his car. He jumps out of his car, comes straight up into my face and goes ‘Where’s your mask?’

“First of all, that just threw me off because I’m like ‘Mate, you’re right in my grill here.’ So I went ‘I don’t need a mask, I’m exempt.’ and he went ‘What are you exempt for?’

“I didn’t need to tell him, but I told him what was going on, I said ‘I’ve got sinus issues from a fight.’ and he went to me, ‘Oh, fighting on the street are we?’”

‘The Gorilla’ went on to give his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 257 main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

“I just love the respect they are showing, it seems like Conor is taking this more seriously,” Till said. “Can Dustin get towards the later rounds? I think Dustin can get it into a good fight. I just want a good fight and to watch it with my family.”

Well, it certainly seems like Darren Till is in good spirits following his run-in with the police. Let’s hope he can stay out of trouble for the sake of his fans.

Do you think Till handled his run-in with police properly? When will we see him next in the octagon?