Darren Till plots UFC return, Dricus du Plessis rematch: ‘I might come back just to beat him’

Eagerly watching on at UFC 305 over the course of the weekend, former title challenger, Darren Till has claimed he would consider a return to the Octagon to take on incumbent middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis – beating him and then leaving once more.

Till, a former undisputed welterweight title challenger, departed the promotion at the beginning of last year – upon his own request as he dealt with a slew of recurring injuries.

Without a walk in mixed martial arts since the December of the prior year, Liverpool striker, Darren Till dropped a stunning third round neck crank submission loss to then-contender, du Plessis – in another defeat for the former welterweight star since his move to the middleweight limit.

Over the course of the weekend, du Plessis, who is yet to suffer defeat in the promotion, turned in the first successful defense of his middleweight crown – stopping former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya in a stunning fourth round rear-naked choke win in Perth in the main event of UFC 305.

Darren Till eyes rematch with Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305

And jabbing at Team Kaobon striker, Till in the immediate aftermath of his submission of Adesanya – who offered du Plessis advice on how to beat the City Kickboxing star, the former Octagon favorite has now vowed to return to action to topple the Pretoria native.

“I might come back the (sic) UFC just to beat DDP & leave again,” Darren Till posted on his official X account. “What you saying @danawhite Hunter.”

Hit with a slew of fight offers in the aftermath of his win against Adesanya, du Plessis weighed up a rematch with already-pegged top-contender, Sean Strickland – as well as former middleweight gold holder, Alex Pereira.



The Brazilian has since achieved gold at the light heavyweight limit, but stunningly offered to make one final 185lbs appearance to take on South African champion, du Plessis.