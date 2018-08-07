Darren Till Doesn’t Care About Daughter & Pregnant Girlfriend, Just Legacy

Darren Till doesn’t care about his family while training to fight for the UFC welterweight title.

To be an elite fighter requires extreme dedication and a certain level of selfishness. But where do we draw the line?

According to Till, who challenges Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title next month at UFC 228, the only thing that matters is his legacy (via MiddleEasy.com):

“I’ve got a girlfriend who’s nearly seven months pregnant. I don’t really care. I’ve got a daughter in Brazil right now who I haven’t seen for one year. I don’t really care. I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s what I’m in this for.”

Till, 25, has risen to the top of the welterweight division at breakneck speed. But the “Gorilla” still has a lot of growing up to do. Fighters draw strength and motivation from all sorts of different avenues in life. What works for one person might not be sufficient motivation for another. That being said, most fighters with families, especially children of their own, help give them the strength and motivation they need to achieve greatness.

It would seem, however, that Till has tunnel vision towards building his legacy. That in itself is not a bad thing, but to flat out neglect your pregnant girlfriend and children in hopes of becoming the greatest fighter in MMA history may seem a bit distorted.

Till will challenge Woodley at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018, in a five-round welterweight title fight, so whether he goes on to become the GOAT or a deadbeat dad remains to be seen.