Darren Till Details His Direct Messages To President Donald Trump

Middleweight contender Darren Till has been experiencing issues traveling to the United States for some time now. At UFC 244 he needed UFC and government intervention to allow him to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The same problem has popped up again as he has been aiming to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However the fight is now off with Cannonier suffering a pectoral injury. Despite no longer having an opponent the 26-year-old scouser is keen to travel for the card and serve as back-up to the middleweight main event.

In fact, he’s so keen, Till has taken a direct approach to fixing his VISA issues. The cheeky middleweight told Ariel Helwani, he has messaged President Donald Trump asking to sort out his travel issues, he said.

“If you seen my DM’s you’d just f*cking cry your eyes out. Trumps in there I’ve been saying like. ‘Hey don’t blank me’ and stuff like that but you know I don’t think he’s going to see that.”

The ESPN reporter asked if President Trump had responded to his messages. Till proceeded to check his DM’s mid-interview and recite what he had sent to one of the most powerful leaders in the world.

“So, the last message I said to him. ‘Can I get a VISA for UFC 248 mate, please. Would appreciate it massively’ and then he didn’t reply so I’ve put. ‘Hey don’t blank me!’.

To complete the hilarious exchange the Liverpool fighter sent another message to Trump whilst he was live on air. Once again, he read back the message, this time literally as he typed.

“I’ll send him another one whilst I’m on the phone to you Ariel ok…’Mate this is urgent, do me this favour please.’”

It remains to be seen if Till’s direct efforts to sort his travel issues will be resolved in time for UFC 248. Either way you can’t fault the man for trying. At best he may actually be able to attend UFC 248. At worst he’s got a funny story that to tell.

Is Darren Till the funniest fighter on the UFC roster?