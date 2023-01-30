Leon Edwards talks UFC compatriot Darren Till’s recent form: ‘I just want to see him do well’

Reigning UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards weighs in on Darren Till’s unfortunate run of form.

Till, 30, has not had his hand raised since his decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in November of 2019. Prior to that win, you’d also have to go back a bit – 18 months, in fact, to find Till’s previous win which at the time was meant to be his coming out party. The Liverpudlian would defeat the then-ranked #1 welterweight contender, Stephen Thompson.

Till was once considered the best prospect out of the U.K., but now fresh off another loss, this time at the hands of Dricus Du Plessis, it seems less and less likely that Till will reach the heights that many hoped.

Leon Edwards talks Darren Till

As part of his media duties, Edwards spoke about Till and his hope for the future. The pair could of realistically been matched up at one pint in time, but Edwards expressed genuine concern for Till’s fighting career.

“For me, I just want to see Darren do well, you know?” Edwards said. “I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing and where he’s going… For me, I just want him to somehow find his path. Whether it’s back in Liverpool where he started or somewhere else. I want him to get that confidence back in himself that he had in 2019 where he thought he was the best in the world.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

Edwards is set to make the first defence of his 170lb title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 286 in London, England. ‘Rocky’ now finds himself as the figurehead of the newest generation of UK fighters, who are steadily making their way into the UFC rankings.

Do you agree with Leon Edwards?