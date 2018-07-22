Danny Roberts Takes Split Nod Over David Zawada

Danny Roberts leaves Hamburg with a victory over David Zawada.

The second bout on the main card of UFC Hamburg featured a welterweight battle. Roberts and Zawada collided inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Zawada was the hometown favorite.

The two engaged in the clinch early. Zawada landed a knee to the body. They broke free and returned to the center of the Octagon. Zawada landed a couple of punches upstairs. Zawada went for a throw, but Roberts ended up on top. Some solid ground work was on display from Roberts as he thwarted his opponent’s attempts to escape. Zawada threw up a triangle, but nothing doing. Roberts dropped down some elbows near the end of the round. Zawada went for a submission and rolled Roberts over before the horn sounded.

Zawada went on the attack early in the second round. The two exchanged strikes and Zawada scored a takedown. Roberts got back up, but Zawada pulled off a takedown. Zawada went for a guillotine went Roberts got up and dumped him down. Roberts got out of it and returned to top control. The two engaged in a scramble near the end of the round.

Zawada once again wanted to start off the round hot with strikes. Roberts shot in, but Zawada stuffed in and went for a choke. Roberts was able to avoid the choke, but Zawada maintained top control. Zawada again went for the choke. He couldn’t get it and Roberts scored the takedown. Roberts dropped down some elbows. He went to take the back, but Zawada rolled over. They stood back up and Zawada landed a knee. He went for the takedown, but Roberts stuffed it and landed some punches near the final horn.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Roberts, awarding him the split decision victory.

Final Resullt: Danny Roberts def. David Zawada via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)